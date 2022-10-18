Share:

LAHORE -The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championships for men and women will roll into action from tomorrow (Wednesday) at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. “The event is taking place under the banner of Pakistan Air Force,,” Secretary, Pakistan Squash Federation Zafaryab Khan said and added in the men’s event, seven players from Egypt, two from Malaysia, one each from Hungary, England, USA, Qatar, Czech Republic, Brazil, Iran and Kuwait will be competing for top honours. The championship carries a prize purse of US$30,000. Seven local lads will also take part in the event, as top Pakistan player Noor Zaman occupies 12th position in seeding while veteran Farhan Mehboob got a wildcard entry. In the women’s event, five players from Egypt, two each from Germany and Spain while one each from Singapore, Austria, Malaysia, Serbia, USA and Hungry are participating. Nine local girls, including Sammer, Sadia Gul and Mehwish Ali, will be given international exposure in the international event.