QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said that federal and provincial gov­ernment were utilising all resources to restore normal life in the flood-affected areas of the province and ensuring the provision of health education and clean drinking water to the victims. He expressed these views during the briefing given on the occasion of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Suhbatpur in Balochistan. Balochistan National Par­ty- Mengal (BNP-M)’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Men­gal, Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Saleem Khosa were also present on the occasion. Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili briefed the Prime Min­ister and Chief Minister Balochistan about relief ac­tivities to flood victims in the areas in detail. The CM said that the provincial government had launched a programme costing Rs16 billion to rehabilitate the farmers of the affected areas under which the culti­vators would be given subsidy on solar energy, seeds and fertilizers to help them get back on their feet. Bizenjo said that the provincial government had also requested the federal government to support the programme in order to ensure relief for flood vic­tims. The PM announced immediate release of Rs10 billion for the programme. The CM also thanked the PM for his special interest in the rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan and announcing Rs10 billion on immediate basis. While appreciating the efforts of the CM and his team for providing clean drinking water, health and other facilities in the af­fected districts, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the provincial government of all possible support to repair the damage including the agri­culture restoration programme