LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has ap­proved Lahore’s master plan-2050 and also con­sented to a one-window operation facility for expatriate Pakistanis in LDA’s housing schemes while chairing LDA governing body meeting.

“Now, overseas Pakistanis would be able to pur­chase plots from LDA in one day. The plot’s trans­fer facility would be provided to them on the same day”, he said while addressing the meeting.

Consultant Master Planning Mr David gave a de­tailed briefing on Lahore Master Plan-2050. Eco­nomic development, regional strategy and other issues were also discussed. Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, for­mer principal secretary GM Sikandar, Vice Chair­man Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, parliamentarians including Sadia Sohail Rana, Malik Mukhtar Ah­mad, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, secretaries, members of the govern­ing body, DG LDA, MD WASA and others attended the meeting. The CM said that the investment of expatriates was being secured. No bureaucratic issue would be allowed to disturb them; he said and directed to materialise the Shahdara plan for starting the construction work. Parvez Elahi said that the residential needs of the growing popula­tion would be taken into consideration in the mas­ter plan and those living in suburbs would be pro­vided with the same facilities as the city-dwellers to reduce the burden in Lahore. Large-scale plant­ing will be done to establish buffer zones; he an­nounced and further stated that the public trans­port system would also be developed on modern lines. Alongside this, interchanges and flyovers would be constructed to ease movement. Instead of acquiring more agricultural lands, multi-storey building culture should be promoted, he added.

The meeting approved the construction of the overhead bridge for motorcyclists in Azadi Chowk and the construction of a flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free. Amendments in LDA Building and Zoning Regulation, 2019 were also approved. It was further approved to negoti­ate with the parties to acquire land in Johar Town, Mouza Chak Mozing and resolve disputes in LDA Avenue-1. The constitution of a development sub-committee was also approved for LDA schemes. Parliamentarians would also be included in this committee. It was agreed to solve the unresolved issues in Mouza Kharak, Khyber Block Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi according to the judicial and legal orders. The extension of the payment period for LDA Avenue-1 arrears and the lifting of the moratorium on development work for TEPA were approved. Regularization of pending plots in Johar Town and the LDA governing body’s previ­ous meeting decisions were also approved.

CM FELICITATES IMRAN KHAN ON ELECTION SUCCESS

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has con­gratulated PTI chairman Imran Khan for his suc­cess in the by-elections. In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that in the political history of Pakistan, a candidate had never won six seats in the national assembly at the same time. “Imran Khan’s victory is Pakistan’s victory and the results have proved that Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan”, he said, adding that the results are writing on the wall for the PDM as Imran Khan had clean-bowled the 13-party alliance. “The peo­ple have hammered the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt elements”, he maintained. The people have full confidence in the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and they have rejected the imported government by the power of their votes, he concluded.