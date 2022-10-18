LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Monday chaired a meeting at his office in which Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented an inquiry report about the Nishtar Hospital Multan incident.
In light of the inquiry report, the CM directed to suspend three Nishtar Hospital doctors, as many employees, and two SHOs over negligence. On his direction, the head of the anatomy department, Prof Dr Maryam Ashraf and demonstrators Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat Abbas, Umar Farooq SHO of Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony police station and Saeed Sial, SHO Seetal Mari police station, hospital employees namely Ghulam Abbas, M Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf have been suspended and removed from their posts