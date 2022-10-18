Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Mon­day chaired a meeting at his office in which Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented an inquiry report about the Nishtar Hos­pital Multan incident.

In light of the inquiry re­port, the CM directed to sus­pend three Nishtar Hospital doctors, as many employees, and two SHOs over negli­gence. On his direction, the head of the anatomy depart­ment, Prof Dr Maryam Ashraf and demonstrators Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat Abbas, Umar Farooq SHO of Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony police station and Saeed Sial, SHO Seetal Mari police station, hospital employees namely Ghulam Abbas, M Sajjad Na­sir and Abdul Rauf have been suspended and removed from their posts