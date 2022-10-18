Share:

ISLAMABAD - A court in Islamabad on Monday ap­proved the interim bail of PTI Chair­man Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case till October 31 against the surety bond of Rs100,000.

The PTI chief’s lawyers had drawn up the bail plea in which they had urged the court to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from ar­resting Khan.

The move to seek bail from the spe­cial court came after Islamabad High Court (IHC), last week, granted pro­tective bail to the PTI chairman till October 18 (Tuesday) in the same case under the condition that Khan would approach the relevant court. PTI Chairman Imran Khan also ap­peared before the court of Special Judge (Central) Raja Asif Mehmood yesterday. At the outset of Monday’s hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel argued before the court that the issue of juris­diction was still pending before IHC.

At this, the judge asked the law­yer to read out the FIR. The judge stated that the petitioner appeared on the order of the IHC. After hear­ing arguments, the court approved bail till the matter is decided by the high court.

Last week, FIA had booked Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramped up the investigation into the matter. The first information report (FIR) registered against the former prime minister had been lodged at the FIA’s banking circle police station.

In the FIR, the federal agency al­leged that the Abraaj Group trans­ferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Abraaj Group was a private equi­ty firm, operating on six continents, which is currently in liquidation due to accusations of fraud