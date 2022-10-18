Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Khurshid Alam Bhatti on Monday has summoned the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Director over an eviction notice to Lal Haveli. Earlier, President Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed challenged the notice issued by ETPB to vacate Lal Haveli with court of ADSJ.

In the petition, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he was living in Lal Haveli that belonged to him since long. He said that he is being victimised politically. He claimed that Lal Haveli has been owned by him for several decades. Earlier, ETBP had served eviction notices to the AML president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Siddique, warning them to vacate the occupied property within 7 days. The ETPB officials had said that several hearings were held but Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother have constantly failed to submit any authentic documents/evidence to show and prove their ownership of property.