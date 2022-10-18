Share:

China Road and Bridge Corporation has donated one hundred thousand dollars in Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

This was announced by President of CRBC, Wang Lijun in a ceremony held at Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his good wishes for Pakistan's government efforts for the post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador Moin Ul Haque conveyed gratitude and sincere appreciation of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company's leadership for their assistance.