The Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday gunned down four terrorists in Balochistan’s Kharan district.

According CTD officials, the security forces acted on a tip-off in the lower forest area of Kharan, during which there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the alleged terrorists, as a result of which four alleged terrorists were killed.

After the operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the alleged terrorists. Officials say that the dead terrorists have also been involved in target killings in Kharan and adjacent areas, including attacks on Noshki FC camp, and further investigations are underway.