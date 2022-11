Share:

LAHORE- Dar-e-Arqam School defeated Govt High School Sabzazar in the final of Lahore District Schools Central Punjab Cricket Tournament/Punjab School Cricket Championship here at Bagh-e-Jinnah cricket ground on Monday. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi, CEO CPCA Abdullah Khurram Niazi, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.