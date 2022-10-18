Share:

The government’s decision to increase discretionary fund allotments to Rs87 billion is a repeat of an old and problematic policy to appease voters and consolidate power. Reports indicate that the increase will directly benefit parliamentarians that voted PM Shehbaz Sharif into office, alongside some others, with their budgets increasing by an estimated Rs500 million each.

The use of discretionary funds as a means of public expenditure has often been seen as problematic by experts. In the absence of a local government, parliamentarians use the money in their constituencies as they see fit, and an individual’s perspective on what an entire constituency needs most might naturally not be what is actually best for that community or region. In the case of these funds, there is little oversight or any feasibility studies to assess whether the projects being paid for are the best utilisation of funds.

Beyond this, there is a tendency for discretionary funds to be used strategically on populist measures such as the improvement of a road network right before elections, or providing community leaders with a project of their preference to consolidate support. This leads to a voter base remaining loyal, but often leaves out a portion of the community the money is being spent on.

Public expenditure is a very serious government responsibility and one that can truly lift a community or constituency if targeted properly. This is exactly why the devolution of power is so necessary because a local government can properly assess what is needed across the constituency and spend accordingly. Beyond this, a local government can at the very least provide basic amenities such as waste disposal and community development, where a political leader’s priorities would lie in quick fixes or grand projects that gain more traction in the immediate term but may not be as valuable as a functional system that caters to the need of the people.