LAHORE - An official of the Dolphin Police was gunned down by unidentified mo­torcyclists in Defence area here on Monday. According to police, the of­ficial was returning home after performing his duty when the accused suddenly appeared and opened fire at him. The martyred official was identified as Qasim. On information, the police concerned reached the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, the DIG Operations took no­tice of the incident and sought a report from the SP Cantt.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about the martyrdom of Dol­phin Force official Qasim due to criminals’ firing in the Defense-C area and ordered their immediate arrest for taking legal action. He also ex­tended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the Punjab government shares their grief.

IGP TAKES NOTICE ON MARTYRDOM OF DOLPHIN FORCE CONSTABLE

Inspector General Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of the martyrdom of a Dolphin Force constable by the firing of unknown per­sons in Defense-C area of Lahore, has sought a report from the CCPO La­hore. The IGP ordered the formation of a special team for the arrest of culprits at the earliest and brought them to justice. The IGP directed that the supervisory officers to keep in close touch with the family of martyred official and use all available resources for speedy dispensation of justice