ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved Rs17 billion to finance schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) aimed to provide funds to the elected MNAs.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar virtually presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. It has approved technical supplementary grant of Rs. 17 billion to finance schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) to finance the urban/rural infrastructure and social development schemes for areas deprived so far across the country.

The coalition government has recently decided to increase the discretionary budget for the development schemes of parliamentarians to Rs87 billion. The government has decided to increase the budgetary allocation for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a name used to fund the small electricity, gas, community welfare and road schemes– by Rs19 billion. Each MNA will get Rs500 million for spending in their constituency.

In view of the heavy damages to the agriculture sector due to recent rains and floods and to support flood affected farmers in the country, the ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs. 3.2 billion in favour of MNFS&R and subsequent transfer to NDMA for procurement and distribution of wheat seed to flood affected districts. Additional funds to the tune of Rs. 3.4 billion will also be made available to the Ministry of National Food Security & research subsequently. 50% of funds would be provided by the federal government and 50% by provincial governments.

The ECC deferred summary of M/o PD&SI for conduct of 7th Population and Housing Census. Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/ex-PM, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.