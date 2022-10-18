Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the local bodies’ elections in Karachi in view of the law and order situation and shortage of security staff.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Election Commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General Police Sindh, the Chief Secretary Sindh and other relevant officials.

The elections were scheduled to be held on 23rd of this month.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also decided to hold by-polls in National Assembly constituency of NA-45 Kurram on 30th of this month.