BRISBANE-England batters’ extraordinary assault at the Gabba in Brisbane saw them ease past Pakistan’s score of 160 in yet another rain-hit encounter on Monday.

The contest was reduced to 19 overs after rain stopped play, a regular occurrence during the lead up to the main event so far. It was Pakistan who started the boundary fest with Shan Masood’s sparkling 39, putting them on course for a total close to 200. But a mix of poor running and Jos Buttler’s smart use of his slow bowlers saw England apply the brakes on the scoring rate with regular wickets, especially after the rain delay.

England made easy work of the chase despite losing opener Phil Salt in the first over. Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Sam Curran smashed 12 sixes between them to take their team over the line in just the 15th over of the contest.

Despite a disciplined effort from Shaheen Afridi at the start of the innings, Stokes took the initiative and hammered his way to 36 off 18 balls. The batters that followed Stokes mirrored the all-rounder’s approach and didn’t hesitate to target the long boundaries at the Gabba. At the time of Livingstone’s dismissal, England had the required rate under control as Brook continued from where he left in Pakistan last month. The young batter was joined by Sam Curran at the crease and the duo added an unbeaten 59-run stand from merely 25 balls to register a statement win.

Pakistan were let down by their middle order, who should have propelled their side to a bigger score. As for the bowling department, only Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr could hold their head up high as boundaries flowed thick and fast. Pakistan still have work to do if they have to get close to a second title while England yet again showed why they are one of the tournament favourites.

Scores in brief

ENGLAND 163 for 4 (Brook 45*, Stokes 36) beat

PAKISTAN 160 for 8 (Masood 39) by 6 wickets.