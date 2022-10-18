Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Facilitation Centre within the campus to resolve student issues under one roof.

Moreover, a state-of-the-art call centre to pro­vide online information to students on call to answer their queries immediately has also been established.

To get online information, students can call the university at 051-111-11-2468. The Vice-Chancel­lor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum inaugurated the Facilitation and Call Centre yesterday. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Yunis and Principal Officers were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that students are our assets and providing them best facilities has been a priority since the beginning. He said that after the digitization of the university, the establishment of a facilitation and call centre was his dream.