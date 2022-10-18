ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Facilitation Centre within the campus to resolve student issues under one roof.
Moreover, a state-of-the-art call centre to provide online information to students on call to answer their queries immediately has also been established.
To get online information, students can call the university at 051-111-11-2468. The Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum inaugurated the Facilitation and Call Centre yesterday. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Yunis and Principal Officers were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that students are our assets and providing them best facilities has been a priority since the beginning. He said that after the digitization of the university, the establishment of a facilitation and call centre was his dream.