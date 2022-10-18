Share:

After 52 months of being on the grey list, this week’s upcoming plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is expected to bring some positive news. Over the past four years, Pakistan’s determination to fall in line with FATF conventions has led to successive governments completing all the items on both the anti-money laundering and terror financing action plans. This has led to robust legislative and implementation changes in the finance system of the country.

All signs point to us being removed from the grey list. The upcoming meeting in Paris from October 18 to 21 will also discuss the findings of the onsite visit of Pakistan carried out by FATF, which reportedly featured positive discussions and indicated that FATF representatives believe that Pakistan has done enough to get itself out of the watchlist.

However, political considerations, poor diplomacy and the inability to change preconceived notions about Pakistan have also played a part in keeping us on the grey list far longer than we should have been. It is very clear that some of those misconceptions—spread through lies by New Delhi for instance—will need more active diplomacy to be truly put to rest. Just this past week, US President Biden’s ridiculous comments on the security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal indicate that even close partners such as the US are not completely convinced of Pakistan’s security and its relationship with militancy.

And this is exactly why there needs to be a stronger diplomatic push on perception management going forward. It is hoped that the upcoming plenary will end four years of censure through the grey list. But our diplomatic teams across the globe need to be doing better in establishing Pakistan as a peaceful and secure state. Action plans and making changes to fall in line with norms and conventions is one thing, but we need to have a better standing internationally to avoid being censured over a poor image.