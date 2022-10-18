Share:

ISLAMABAD - The crucial Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting would begin today in Paris and would continue till 21st October 2022.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rab­bani Khar, who is also national focal person of Pa­kistan on FATF, has arrived in Paris to attend the meeting. Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank, INTERPOL and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will participate in the Working Group and Plenary meetings in Paris.

They will discuss key issues including guidance on improving beneficial ownership transparen­cy to prevent shell companies and other opaque structures from being used to launder illicit funds.

The FATF on site technical team which visited Pakistan last month to witness Pakistan’s compli­ance with the FATF action plan would also pres­ent its report. However, a final decision would be made on the fate of Pakistan from 20th to 21st Oc­tober and an announcement about Pakistan would be made in the press conference by the FATF Pres­ident on October 21. Discussions will also focus on jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the international financial system, with an update to public statements that identify jurisdictions as high risk or being subject to increased monitoring