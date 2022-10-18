Share:

State minister critical of gas supply to fertilizer industry at discounted rates n Govt purchasing gas at Rs4000/MMBtu and selling it at Rs250/MMBtu to fertilizer industry n Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum says circular debt of gas sector reaches Rs 1,547b.

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday warned that gas loadshdding was inevitable in the coming months despite arrangement of additional 200 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) lique­fied natural gas (LNG) in Janu­ary-February 2023, compared to the same period last year.

“Despite availability of an extra LNG cargo during the upcoming peak winter sea­son, gas load-shedding will be inevitable,” Malik said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum in a meeting held under the chair of Chairman Committee Sen­ator Mohammad Abdul Qadir.

“In January, Pakistan will have 10 LNG cargoes, while in February nine of them will be available for local consump­tion, while this extra liquefied gas will be imported by state-run companies.”

Malik said the government would encourage the private sector to invest in new LNG terminals. The state petro­leum minister was critical of the supply of gas to the fer­tilizer industry at discounted

Malik said the government would encourage the private sector to invest in new LNG ter­minals. The state petroleum minister was critical of the sup­ply of gas to the fertilizer indus­try at discounted rates.

“The gas costing Rs4,000/MMBTU was being supplied to the fertiliser factories for just Rs250/MMBTU under the pres­sure of the fertiliser mafia,” the minister said.

A poor common consumer pays $17/MMBTU, while the exporting sector gets the same gas for $9/MMBTU; howev­er, it is provided to the fertilis­er-makers at a meagre $1.35-3/MMBTU.

“It is true exports are also im­portant, the gas sector circular debt has ballooned to Rs1,500 billion,” he said adding, “We have to strike a balance be­tween gas prices. We did not buy gas when it was available at $2-2.5/MMBTU. Now it has reached $40/MMBTU.”

Malik also informed the meet­ing that the country was also planning to import 20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for winter months.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s Senator Saifullah Abro said foreign investment in the gas sector would be highly wel­come. “However, we need to be careful lest these investing com­panies should trap the country into paying them capacity pay­ments like some independent power producers (IPPs),” Sena­tor Abro said.

During the meeting, Abro and Malik traded barbs over mis­management in the buying of LNG. Chairman Senate Commit­tee on Petroleum stated that circular debt of the gas sector had reached Rs 1,547b saying the government should stop giving LNG at a subsidized cost to fertilizer and industrial sec­tor which were capable of pay­ing the real price of the import­ed gas.

Musadik Malik informed the committee that talks were un­derway with Turkmenistan for LNG purchase adding that ne­gotiations were also in process with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan for energy purchase.

“If an agreement is reached with Turkmenistan, all the country’s energy problems will be solved,” Musadik Malik told the Senate Committee on Petro­leum that met with Senator Mu­hammad Abdul Qadir in chair.

Musadik Malik said that during the previous govern­ment Qatar had invited Paki­stan to buy additional gas but the then Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) refused to go for it. Former Planning Minister Asad Umar as Chairman CCOE had said that there was no de­mand of LNG. Senator Fida Mu­hammad asked the MoS to pro­vide the copy of Asad Umar’s refusal of LNG purchase.

Deliberating over reforms to facilitate $ 3 billion investment on LNG Terminal by Qatar In­vestment Company, the commit­tee was informed that the ECC had approved an amendment of the LNG Policy for establish­ment of new LNG terminals be­ing developed by the private sector. The amendments gives provision of Third-Party-Access (TPA) to new LNG terminals de­veloped by private sector with­out involving any government guarantees/ off-take commit­ments will be on optional ba­sis on negotiated tariff for a pe­riod of 20 years from the date of commencement of construc­tion. A proposal to amend the OGRA Ordinance was submitted to the ECC of the Cabinet as well. A draft bill has been submitted to the Law Division for intro­duction in the Parliament.