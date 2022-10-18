Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that Imran Khan who had earlier undermined Constitution and institutions of Pakistan had now made a mockery of the electoral system of the country.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Waqar Mehdi, President PPP district Malir Salman Murad, Provincial Minister Sajid Jokhio, successful candidate from NA-237 Hakeem Baloch at Sindh Assembly building.

He said that Imran Khan was already a member of the National Assembly from Mianwali and it was evident that all the six NA seats from where he was elected the other day would remain vacant. He said that re-election in all the six constituencies would be mandatory as per election laws and it would be a joke with the people of those constituencies as well as loss of tax payers’ money.

Saeed Ghani expressed gratitude to citizens of Malir who had decisively defeated the elements who snatched their mandate in 2018 and posed once again their trust in PPP.

The by-polls’ results shown that PPP’s vote bank was intact in Karachi while it increased in Multan, he said, and added that in NA-239, Imran Khan had got 20 thousand less votes than the general elections 2018, while in Multan PPP had got 30 thousand more votes than in 2018.

“Today Imran Khan is observing ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (gratitude day) without having regard to the fact that his seats in the lower house had been decreased,” Saeed Ghani said, and suggested that PTI should observe the day of mourning instead of expressing gratitude.

To a question about alleged rigging in Malir, he said that it was strange for PTI to complain about rigging in the area that had PPP’s majority vote. Despite that Election Commission should investigate the matter, he added. To another question, he said that PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was not attacked in Malir but he himself along with a group of people had attacked a PPP camp.

On a question about local government elections in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s public gatherings apparently attracted public and Hafiz Naeem was dreaming to become mayor of Karachi but PPP would win the LG polls in the metropolis on October 23 with majority. “PPP was contesting on more than 80 percent of UCs in Karachi and this time the mayor of Karachi will be from the People’s Party,” he said.

On this occasion, Hakeem Baloch –MNA-elect thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and people of Malir for trusting him. Imran Khan’s narrative has been rejected by the people of Malir and downfall of Imran Niazi has started from Malir, he commented.

He won the seat in 2018 as well but Imran Khan robbed his seat, he alleged, adding that this time PTI leadership was sure that PPP would win NA-237 so they made a plan to disrupt election process in the constituency and also tried to execute the plan but people of Malir defeated them.