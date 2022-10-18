Share:

Says ruling allies to decide about election timing as no ‘group’ to be allowed to impose its will n Condemns allegations against Nawaz, Zardari n PM authorised to appoint army chief n State institutions on same page to ensure country’s stability.

ISLAMABAD - Responding to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s demand to announce snap polls or face long march, the coalition government Monday categorically rejected the demand saying the ruling allies would de­cide about the timing of elections in the country.

“No group on the ba­sis of its power would be allowed to impose its will,” the allied as­serted in their joint statement issued here.

Those who would take law into their hands would be dealt with according to the constitution and law.

In the statement, the allied parties in the gov­ernment strongly con­demned the statements and allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former prime minister Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif. The coalition partners said Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif would decide about the appointment of a new army chief and it would not be done be­cause of pressure of the ‘foreign-funded anar­chist’ and threats and dictation. The targeting of the army chief, leadership of the intelligence agencies, officers, Chief Election Commission­er and others was blackmail­ing and was not a political at­titude but part of a conspiracy which would not be not al­lowed to succeed. The Consti­tution and law were clear that the prime minister had the constitutional authority to make appointments of army chief and on other posts. Ac­cording to the statement, a person deprived of pow­er was targeting national in­stitutions according to a well thought out agenda. The dirty campaign against the martyrs of Pakistan army, statements about mutiny in the army and instigation, were the steps akin to animosity against the country and would be dealt with according to the con­stitution and law. The hooli­ganism and pressure tactics would not be allowed to make the constitution, democra­cy and system hostage. It was clarified in the statement that the economy of the country and rehabilitation of the flood affectees at this time was a national priority and no com­promise would be made on it