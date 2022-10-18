FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directed the officers of district government departments on Monday to solve problems of people without any de-lay.
Hearing public complaints at an open court here, he said that the government was spending huge money on its depart-ments to provide quality services to the public. Therefore, the officials should concentrate to protect rights of the gen-eral public by redressing their grievances. He also issued on-the-spot orders on public complaints and directed the offi-cials concerned to immediately give him feedback by submitting the compliance reports.