Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said the government is working to create a welfare society and the cooperation of scholars in this regard is very important.

Talking to a delegation of Jamia Arabia Owais Qarni at the Governor House in Karachi, he said that Islam teaches tolerance, and mutual cooperation and the scholars should spread the real message of Islam.

They discussed the importance of madrasas, mutual harmony, their role in promoting brotherhood and other issues.

The delegation assured the Governor of Sindh that Ulema will continue to cooperate in establishing a welfare society.