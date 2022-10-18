Share:

After getting the approval of the Sindh government, the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) increased the fares of the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) by 100 percent. Given the rate at which fuel prices increased previously, and the long distances that the bus routes cover, adjustment was necessary to ensure that the service remains functional. Charging double the amount is unacceptable, especially when considering that this price hike will make travelling unaffordable for the masses. Some reconsideration is required at this point.

Most people in Sindh could travel from one district to another through the PBS for Rs.50 but now, with a 100 percent increase, they will have to pay Rs.100. The justifications for this involve greater distances and the increased price of fuel. It is only natural that fare charges would increase in response since the cost of operating is much higher. However, this sudden and extreme change is one that is counteractive to the purpose of the bus service.

Public transport is utilised by the masses who need an affordable method of travelling. The only way it will be a success, or even usable, is if rates are cheap and accessible to the maximum number of people which it may not be if rates keep increasing by two times as much. There has to be an initiative by the government to provide at least some subsidies, bonuses, and rewards or offer loyalty programmes that include several deals that can be availed so that the facility is accessible to all. Plus, petrol prices are also expected to be reduced by Rs.10.78 litres so there should be some relief provided accordingly. The Sindh government needs to act and protect people from becoming totally deprived.