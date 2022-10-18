Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman, captain (retd) Muhammad Usman has successfully engaged citizens on twitter by his prompt response, complaint redressal and by keeping public updated regarding ongoing development projects.

It is evident from a review of the chief commissioner/chairman CDA’s twitter handle that he not only gets valuable inputs but also follows the tasks assigned to his subordinates on the bases of information received through social media.

He has posted a total of 175 tweets on his handle in the last 60 days, which includes 37 listing his important meetings and visits to different projects, 95 showing the updates of different development projects currently underway across the city.

Meanwhile, through 17 tweets, he tried to get citizen involved in service delivery by asking them for their complaints, suggestions and feedback whereas he has also endorsed updates shared by his subordinates.

Besides his active stint on social media, he also successfully managed to complete his team in a very short period of time by bringing four new board members in the CDA—making the strongest board of the civic authority in the recent past. On the other side, besides a number of small initiatives, he successfully managed to hold ground breaking of the Bhara Kahu Bypass.

He has not only conceived an idea of first ever stray dogs population control centre but also actualized it in just few weeks. He fulfilled his promise of an independent food authority for the capital city as well as preservation of an historical site in the area of Sara-e-Kharboza.