ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar and lawyer Imaan Mazari Monday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Islam­abad police’s custodial torture of 2 boys.

The petitioners including Babar, Mazari and fa­thers of two boys who were allegedly abducted, detained and tortured by the police, approached the IHC through their counsel.

In the petition, they mentioned the incident of police brutality and custodial torture in a po­lice station in Islamabad. They asserted that the Station House Officer (SHO) Irshad Cheema had confined the two boys in his private office and was mistreated them. They prayed to the court to declare that custodial torture is illegal, un­constitutional, and against state of Pakistan’s in­ternational commitments, particularly, Conven­tion Against Torture and Other Cruel, Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) and direct the respondents No. 2 and 3 (Inspector General (IG) police, Islamabad and SSP) to order departmen­tal and criminal action, including the registra­tion of an FIR, against the respondent Irshad Cheema (SHO) as per the law