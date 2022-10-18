Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb on Monday said by-election’s results had shattered the narrative of a ‘foreign funded Fitna’ (Imran Khan).

She said Imran Khan was hell bent on malign­ing the state institutions by hurling accusations, abuse and threats.

She, in a news statement, questioned the ratio­nale behind the narrative pursued by Imran Khan against state institutions after his win on six seats of the National Assembly in the recently held by polls. “Will the absolutely fraud demand resigna­tion of the chief election commissioner in his press conference today. Will the foreign agent make a speech against the ‘neutrals’ today,” she said while posing questions to Imran Khan. “PTI has become a one-man party which has no candidate other than Imran Khan,” she added