ISLAMABAD - India has invited Paki­stan’s premier investigation agency FIA to attend the 90th General Assembly of Inter­pol, the world’s largest po­lice body with 195 members, which will be held in New Del­hi from 18 to 21 October. Di­rector General FIA Mohsin Butt is expected to participate in the meeting of General As­sembly. The General Assembly is the international policing organisation’s top governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions. The Inter­pol meeting will be attended by around 2,000 foreign offi­cials, including ministers, po­lice chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Inter­pol member countries, apart from Interpol head office rep­resentatives, Indian officials and media representatives. Head of Pakistani delegation Mohsin Butt would deliver his address before the general as­sembly. He would meet his counterparts from India and other countries on the side­lines of the meetings.