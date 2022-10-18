ISLAMABAD - India has invited Pakistan’s premier investigation agency FIA to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, the world’s largest police body with 195 members, which will be held in New Delhi from 18 to 21 October. Director General FIA Mohsin Butt is expected to participate in the meeting of General Assembly. The General Assembly is the international policing organisation’s top governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions. The Interpol meeting will be attended by around 2,000 foreign officials, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries, apart from Interpol head office representatives, Indian officials and media representatives. Head of Pakistani delegation Mohsin Butt would deliver his address before the general assembly. He would meet his counterparts from India and other countries on the sidelines of the meetings.
