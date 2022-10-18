Share:

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, who is also a BCCI secretary, has confirmed that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, according to a report by Indian media.

The development occurred on the day of the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah suggested that the Asia Cup would have to be played at a neutral venue.

The ACC is yet to discuss the issue after which a final decision on the venue will be taken.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 and have not played bilateral cricket against them since 2012 because of strained relations between the governments of the two countries. Their contests have taken place only at ICC and ACC events.

Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 before the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled in October and November.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face India in their T20 World Cup 2022 tournament opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.