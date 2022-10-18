Share:

KARACHI-Karachi continues to see a rise in the number of dengue cases as 167 more infections of mosquito-borne disease were reported during the past 24 hours on Monday.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 167 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to 3,850.

During the ongoing year, as many as 51 people have lost their lives due to dengue including 46 of them in Karachi. So far, 12,330 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Karachi this year, the health department said.

Similarly, 300 dengue fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Sindh, taking the overall number of the cases in the province to 15,372. The Ministry of National Health in its report said that 41,746 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported this year, on October 12. In last four days, 4,194 dengue virus cases and six deaths have been reported across the country.

This year, dengue virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.