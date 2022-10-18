Share:

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the 2022 men’s Ballon d’Or on Monday.

Benzema, 34, took home the prestigious award after a scintillating 2021-22 season for both club and country.

He scored 44 goals in 46 games as Madrid clinched both the La Liga and Champions League, and also played an instrumental role in France’s UEFA Nations League triumph.

Benzema received the prize from France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane at a glittering ceremony in Paris.

He edged out Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne, who came in second and third in the overall rankings.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas clinched the women’s prize, becoming the first woman to bag back-to-back Ballon D’or titles.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi bagged the 2022 Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21.

Mane, who joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool this season, won the inaugural Socrates Award for players working on social issues.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who moved to Barcelona from Bayern Munich this summer, was honored with the Gerd Muller Trophy as last season’s top goal scorer.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois bagged the 2022 Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, while Premier League champions Manchester City bagged the 2022 Club of the Year award.