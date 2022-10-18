Share:

LONDON-King Charles III reportedly ‘doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace just yet and continue living in Clarence House. According to The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old thinks ‘the big house’doesn’t ‘fit for purpose in the modern world.’ An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “I know he is no fan of ‘the big house’, as he calls the palace.” “He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world,” the source added. “He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable,” the insider said while adding that Camilla also feels the same way. Meanwhile, the palace has been undergoing renovations which is expected to finish by 2027. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for their majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilised for official business wherever practicable.” In the meanwhile, King Charles III is expected to have a huge year with his upcoming coronation however expert has directed attention to another royal family member who could steal the spotlight. The reports have been making rounds on the internet that Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, will be appearing on the next series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of here. The Times reported that the 43-year-old who could be receiving six-figure pay for the show, “did not seek permission” from the monarch. On the other hand, brand expert Nick Ede told FEMAIL: “Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for ‘brand Tindall’ this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold. All eyes will be on Mike this year.” “There may well be two kings in the Royal Family this year - one of the crown and one of the jungle,” he added.