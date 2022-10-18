ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned the PTI that winning the by-polls didn’t give a licence to party chairman Imran Khan to take law into his hands and attack Islamabad through its planned long march. “If you take any unlawful step, I warn you that you will face the full force of law,” he said while referring to the PTI long march plan, while addressing a press conference here. Rana Sanaullah blamed the rising inflation and increase in power tariff behind the defeat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-elections. He said that PTI secured 10 to 12 thousand votes in each constituency as the public has reacted negatively to the increase in electricity bills. He added that the government was forced to take tough decisions to avert default. He, however, claimed that the price hike would be controlled and power tariff will be brought down in the days ahead.
