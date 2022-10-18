Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned the PTI that winning the by-polls didn’t give a licence to party chairman Imran Khan to take law into his hands and attack Islamabad through its planned long march. “If you take any unlawful step, I warn you that you will face the full force of law,” he said while re­ferring to the PTI long march plan, while addressing a press conference here. Rana Sanaul­lah blamed the rising infla­tion and increase in power tariff behind the defeat of Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-elections. He said that PTI secured 10 to 12 thousand votes in each constituency as the public has reacted negatively to the in­crease in electricity bills. He added that the government was forced to take tough deci­sions to avert default. He, how­ever, claimed that the price hike would be controlled and power tariff will be brought down in the days ahead.