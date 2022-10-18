Share:

CHITRAL - Micro- watershed project was inaugurated in Dolomos area of Chitral on Monday, under this project 119 acres of rain-fed land (barren land) will be converted into cultivable land. Director General (DG) Soil and Water Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yasin Khan Wazir was chief guest while Vice Chancellor, Chitral University Professor Dr Muhammad Zahir Shah, Director Admin Dr Nadeem and District Officer Aminul Haq were also present on the occasion. Briefing the participants, Wazir said that the province has two very valuable natural resources of water and soil. He said that not only humans rather other living things also get their food from these two things. He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but it was not self-sufficient in its grain production and that was the reason for wheat import. He said to solve this problem, the government has initiated an agriculture emergency programme. Under the initiative there is also a plan of water conservation in the rainy areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total cost of the project is Rs6 million out of which Rs1 million will be borne by the land owner ie the local community and remaining lion share of Rs5 million by the government.