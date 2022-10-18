Share:

KARACHI- The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has jacked up the milk price by Rs20 per litre in the city. With the latest increase of Rs20 per litre, the new price of 1kg milk in Karachi in the retail market has reached to Rs200. The city administration and the provincial authorities are completely silent over the recent action. The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has said that they were compelled to increase the milk price due to an increase in the fares of the vehicles used for the transportation of milk and in the rates of dairy farm items. In the month of March, earlier this year, President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Shakur Umar Gujjar hinted that milk price can go upto Rs200 per litre in Karachi. Talking to reporters, he said prices of electricity, medicines, gas, livestock, fodder and other essential items are increasing day by day and it is hard to sale the milk at the present rate. Gujjar said price of milk will touch Rs200 per litre this year and will cross this rate in 2023. The price of milk can be reduced if PM Imran Khan slaps the ban on the import of essential items, Gujjar added.