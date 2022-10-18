Share:

MULTAN - Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) held a walk and seminar regarding the World Food Day under the auspices of the Depart­ment of Food Sciences. The seminar was aimed at preventing diseases by consuming a balanced diet. Addressing the seminar, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said food can be produced in abundance by improving the agricul­tural land and industrial enterprises to prevent food waste. The univer­sity was working jointly with a food industry to play its part for national food security, he added. DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Umair Hanif said that 2.5 billion tons of food had been wasting in the world every year adding that every person in the world has the basic right to be provided with food ac-cording to his needs. Ehtesham Ul Haq informed that such ac-tivities should be included in the curricu-lum for the students to better under­stand the importance of a balanced diet .