After witnessing no progress in the implementation of the political deal with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) once again hinted at quitting the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government.

A delegation led by MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis’ Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori, and Waseem Akhtar were also part of the delegation.

Besides, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed concerns over the lack of progress in the implementation of the political deal and said that if the incumbent government can not meet their demands, then the MQM-P will not be part of the unity government.

On this, the premier reassured to resolve the issues of the citizens of Sindh and to implement the agreement with MQM-P.