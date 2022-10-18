Share:

MULTAN - Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that people of Multan rejected the narrative of PTI chief Imran Khan by the power of vote. In a meet­ing with a delegation of PPP women wing led by city president Abida Bukhari, Gilani said that all party workers including women de-serve com­mendation for their hard work that led to the vic­tory of PDM candidate in NA-157 by polls held Oc­tober 16. It may be noted that Gilani’s son Syed Ali Musa Gilani defeated PTI candidate, Me-herbano Qureshi, the daughter of former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman Makhddom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, by a convincing margin in Multan.

Gilani said that in response to hard statements of PTI leaders, he had always observed patience stated that people of Multan will respond by vote which they did in Oct 16 polling. He said that the PDM government was taking steps in the right di­rection in pursuit of improving the national econo­my and provides relief to the people.