LAHORE-Najeebullah Achakzai took a five-fer for the first time in his career to help Balochistan grab a 16-run first innings lead against ATF Southern Punjab, while Saud Shakeel and Omair Bin Yousuf stroked their second centuries of the tournament to help Sindh earn first-innings lead points against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Monday.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, 31-year-old Najeebullah, who played four matches in his maiden season last year, recorded figures of 23.5-0-90-5 in his first game of this season to skittle out ATF Southern Punjab for 330 after they had resumed this morning at 109 for two in reply to Balochistan’s 346. When play ended, Balochistan had reached 36 for one.

Najeebullah accounted for Umar Siddiq (17), Sharoon Siraj (73), Mohammad Imran Randhawa (53), Ali Usman (8) and Ahmed Bashir (0). While Sharoon’s 132-ball 73 included 12 fours, Usman Salahuddin was the innings’ top scorer with 88 (184 balls, 10x4). Usman had started the day at 32, while Sharoon began at 46.

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Sindh secured a 105-run first innings lead over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following centuries by captain Saud Shakeel and Omair Bin Yousuf. On Sunday, opener Khurram Manzoor had hit a rapid 130-ball 116 to provide his side a solid start.

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, an unbeaten century by Sarmad Bhatti and half-centuries by Faizan Riaz, Mubasir Khan and Umar Amin took Northern to 425 for four in reply to Central Punjab’s 509 for nine declared. Northern had commenced their day at 107 for one.

Scores in brief

CENTRAL PUNJAB 509-9d, 140 overs (Azhar Ali 219, Tayyab Tahir 114; Mehran Mumtaz 3-111, Nauman Ali 3-173) vs NORTHERN 425-4 (Sarmad Bhatti 102*; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-95).

KP 384, 115.2 overs (Sarwar Afridi 148, Kamran Ghulam 93; M Umar 4-87, Abrar Ahmed 4-130) vs SINDH 489-9, 137 overs (Khurram Manzoor 116, Saud Shakeel 105, Omair Bin Yousuf 105; Ihsanullah 3-108, Sajid Khan 3-127).

BALOCHISTAN 346, 127 overs (Asad Shafiq 106; Sameen Gul 5-84, M Imran Randhawa 3-75) AND 36-1 vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB 330, 96.5 overs (Usman Salahuddin 88; Najeebullah Achakzai 5-90, Kashif Bhatti 2-78, Khurram 2-83).