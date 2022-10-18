RAWALPINDI - Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Mr Per Albert Ilsaas, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here yesterday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate has said.
According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests and regional security situation were discussed.
They reiterated the desire to further enhance the bilateral relations in all fields, said the ISPR statement. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in the diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.