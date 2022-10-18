Share:

RAWALPINDI - Ambassador of Norway to Paki­stan, Mr Per Albert Ilsaas, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here yesterday, the In­ter Services Public Relations Di­rectorate has said.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests and regional security situation were discussed.

They reiterated the desire to further enhance the bilateral re­lations in all fields, said the ISPR statement. The ambassador ap­preciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improve­ment in the diplomatic coopera­tion with Pakistan at all levels.

The visiting dignitary ex­pressed his grief over the dev­astation caused by the floods in Pakistan.