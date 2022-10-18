Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday extended his heartfelt felicitations to chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, senior party leadership, party candidates and workers on their sweeping victory in the by-elections. He said that only Imran can steer the country out of the current socio-economic crisis. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said the by-elections’ results have strengthened narrative of chairman PTI. He said that by-elections have proved as a national referendum against the imported government as the conglomerate of 13 political parties (PDM) has lost against PTI. The Chief Minister said that PTI has become invincible and as the only political party at national level that is truly representative of the people. He said that entire nation stands with Imran Khan and it has been established without doubt that PTI is the only party that will form government with twothird majority in the upcoming general elections. The Chief Minister said that joining PTI by hundreds of independently elected local government chairmen and the results of the by-elections have wiped out the politics of PDM parties at grass root to national level. He maintained that PTI is the only party that is representing the entire federation and is working for the uplift and development of the nation without any nepotism. He said that not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but people across the country stand with PTI’s dynamic leadership. Mahmood Khan said that the masses have once again proved that they stand with PTI and will go all-out to get the country rid of corrupt political mafia. He said that the results of by-elections have buried the politics of parties associated with PDM. “The imported rulers stole the mandate of the nation through conspiracy against PTI government and now, after the results of by-elections, they should apologise to the nation and immediately step down because they have lost their moral legitimacy,” he added.