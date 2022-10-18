Share:

Peshawar - Police seized 28kg drugs and other contrabands while more than 100 persons were arrested during search and strike operations in the provincial capital on Monday. An official said that on the directives of CCPO Ijaz Khan to intensify crackdown against drugs and those wanted in various criminal cases, the police conducted information-based raids and arrested over 100 persons and also recovered 78 pistols, several Kalashnikovs and bullets. In Daudzai area, the cops arrested five persons and recovered 3kg charas, liquor and four pistols during another raid. Meanwhile, the police in Badaber area seized over 22kg charas and 3kg opium from a car and also arrested the car driver Farooq Shah. The cops also conducted a mock exercise as part of the preparation to deal with any emergency situation. The mock exercise included the tests of fighting terrorists, shifting the injured to the hospitals, sweeping an area with sniffer dogs and anti-bomb scanners and other activities. Meanwhile, CCPO Ijaz Khan asked the policemen to be polite with the public during search operations and to tighten the noose around the outlaws only. He also appealed to the public to keep an eye on suspicious activities and to cooperate with police by informing them regarding any unlawful and criminal activities in their areas. “If people keep an eye on their surroundings and inform police about drug peddlers and other crimes in their respective areas, the police would be able to take action on time to restore order,” he added.