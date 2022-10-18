Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the recent statement of the Ameri­can president against Pakistan’s nu­clear programme.

The resolution, moved by Pro­vincial Minister Afzal Ali Sahi, also sought an apology from the US pres­ident for his remarks which the res­olution said were uncalled for and against the diplomatic norms.

The resolution stated that Paki­stan was among the seven major nu­clear countries of the world and its nuclear system had been the safest of all. The House also demanded an apology from the US government.

“This House considers the Pres­ident’s statement as an attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan. Ameri­ca has been involved in wars around the world”. The resolution added that it was clear from the statement of the US President that the for­eign policy of the “imported govern­ment” had failed. The Opposition in Punjab Assembly did not vote for the resolution as it had objections to the words, ``imported govern­ment”, used in the text. The opposi­tion members also pointed out lack of quorum in the House but Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi did not pay heed to their calls.

Also, Provincial Minister for Par­liamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja while paying tribute to Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that he had created history in the bye-elections. He said that Imran Khan had achieved great success by winning six out of seven seats. “Im­ran Khan’s historic achievement will always be remembered”, he said.

The Punjab Road Safety Authority Bill 2022 was also laid in the House. The law minister also laid the audit reports on the accounts of 17 dis­trict education authorities in the House. After completing the agenda, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Ab­basi adjourned the sitting till Tues­day 3 pm afternoon.