LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the recent statement of the American president against Pakistan’s nuclear programme.
The resolution, moved by Provincial Minister Afzal Ali Sahi, also sought an apology from the US president for his remarks which the resolution said were uncalled for and against the diplomatic norms.
The resolution stated that Pakistan was among the seven major nuclear countries of the world and its nuclear system had been the safest of all. The House also demanded an apology from the US government.
“This House considers the President’s statement as an attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan. America has been involved in wars around the world”. The resolution added that it was clear from the statement of the US President that the foreign policy of the “imported government” had failed. The Opposition in Punjab Assembly did not vote for the resolution as it had objections to the words, ``imported government”, used in the text. The opposition members also pointed out lack of quorum in the House but Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi did not pay heed to their calls.
Also, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja while paying tribute to Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that he had created history in the bye-elections. He said that Imran Khan had achieved great success by winning six out of seven seats. “Imran Khan’s historic achievement will always be remembered”, he said.
The Punjab Road Safety Authority Bill 2022 was also laid in the House. The law minister also laid the audit reports on the accounts of 17 district education authorities in the House. After completing the agenda, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi adjourned the sitting till Tuesday 3 pm afternoon.