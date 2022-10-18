WASHINGTON - The United States said yesterday that it had confidence in Pakistan’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal after President Joe Biden expressed alarm, leading Islamabad to summon the US ambassador.
“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told the media here.
He said, “The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.” On Thursday last, Joe Biden had made the off-the-cuff remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript. Later, Pakistan had summoned US Ambassador Donald Blome to lodge a protest over these remarks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tweeted that Pakistan was a “responsible nuclear state” and that it takes safety measures “with the utmost seriousness.” Patel noted, however, that USAID chief Samantha Power and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet have both visited since devastating floods in Pakistan