WASHINGTON - The United States said yesterday that it had confidence in Pakistan’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal after President Joe Biden expressed alarm, leading Islamabad to sum­mon the US ambassador.

“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its abil­ity to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told the media here.

He said, “The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-stand­ing cooperation with Pakistan.” On Thursday last, Joe Biden had made the off-the-cuff re­marks on Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “And what I think is maybe one of the most dan­gerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript. Later, Paki­stan had summoned US Am­bassador Donald Blome to lodge a protest over these re­marks. Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif had tweeted that Pakistan was a “responsible nuclear state” and that it takes safety measures “with the ut­most seriousness.” Patel not­ed, however, that USAID chief Samantha Power and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet have both visited since devastating floods in Pakistan