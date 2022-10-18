Share:

Pakistan Army commanders on Tuesday reposed full confidence in the country’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to strategic assets, the military’s media wing said in a statement after the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference.

The military top brass met today and took a “comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness” of the army.

US President Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme also came under discussion during the conference.

“As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices,” the forum was informed.

The meeting was also apprised of the army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas and post-flood situation, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

While expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

He lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

Last week, US President Joe Biden's off-the-cuff remarks on Pakistan's nuclear programme at a private Democratic Party fundraiser in California had caused an uproar.

"And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," Biden had said, according to a White House transcript.

Since then, the United States has said that it had confidence in Pakistan's ability to control its nuclear arsenal.

"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan had also summoned US Ambassador Donald Blome to lodge a protest over Biden's remarks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that Pakistan was a "responsible nuclear state" and that it takes safety measures "with the utmost seriousness."

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Biden's remarks should not hurt relations, noting that the president was not speaking at an official function.