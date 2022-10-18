Share:

Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said Pakistan appreciates the concerns of Saudi Arabia in avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan s long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom, the Foreign Office said Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.