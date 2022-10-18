Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Za­heer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that Pakistan and King­dom of Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultur­al and historical bonds, mani­fested through strong ties be­tween both the countries. The Air Chief was talking to Saudi Armed Forces delegation led by Director Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Ma­jor General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri in Islamabad on Monday. Matters of regional security sit­uation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were dis­cussed during the meeting. Ma­jor General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri expressed his grief over the devastation caused by re­cent floods and praised role of PAF in relief activities. The Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernisation drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains. He said Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in ac­quisition and development of these technologies.