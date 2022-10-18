ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, manifested through strong ties between both the countries. The Air Chief was talking to Saudi Armed Forces delegation led by Director Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri in Islamabad on Monday. Matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri expressed his grief over the devastation caused by recent floods and praised role of PAF in relief activities. The Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernisation drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains. He said Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies.
