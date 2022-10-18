Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Parlia­mentary Secretary for In-formation and Broad­casting Chaudhry Mu­hammad Shahbaz Babar attended a mass marriage ceremony at his native town, Chak No 467-GB Sharifabad, Samundri, on Monday. The ceremony was organised by a lo­cal organisation. Twenty couples tied the knot during the ceremony, at­tended by a large number of people including their relatives, religious, social and political figures. Ch Shahbaz urged philan­thropists and rich people to take part in serving the ail-ing and needy com­munity with open heart to win the blessings of Allah Al-mighty. He said that mass marriage cer­emony was being organ­ised for the last several years for both Muslim and Christian cou-ples. He congratulated the new couples and prayed for their success in the jour-ney of their new life. Dowry and gifts were also distributed among them and lunch was arranged for the guests.