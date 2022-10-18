Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on winter contingency plan 2022-23 in consultation with all stakeholders, including the district administration, the provincial and federal departments and humanitarian partners in order to minimise disaster risks, identify hazards, risks and resource mapping for minimising disaster risks and ensuring timely coordinated response. In this connection an important pre-winter planning meeting was held under the chairmanship of PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain. Additional Deputy Commissioners (Relief) and concerned officers from district administrations, line departments, representatives of UNDP GLOF 2 project along with the concern staff of PDMA participated in the session. He said that during last monsoon the province suffered from heavy floods and torrential rains. The DG informed that due to early warning PDMA, district administration and other relevant departments evacuated over 400000 people to safe places before the floods while 69775 people were rescued through rescue operation in different districts. He appreciated the hard work and role of district administration during rescue operation, relief and rehabilitation phase. PDMA developed Monsoon Contingency Plan 2022 with the consultation of district administrations. “Our collaborated response is appreciated at all national and international level. “The same spirit and coordination is expected from all concerned departments and partners for winter contingency plan 2022-23,” said Sharif Hussain. He said, “We started the process of Winter Contingency Planning by involving all stakeholders that will be developed by the mid of November. Tools for data collection are developed and shared with all stakeholders including information regarding district/sector specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination.” He said that under coming contingency plan, the authority would make efforts to minimise the losses likely to be caused by the disasters. The natural hazards include winter hazards of extreme low temperature, fog/ smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides flash-floods, seismic activity along the mountainous north and west. The Winter Contingency Plan will categorise the districts vulnerability and risk assessment into very high, high, medium and low categories. Each weather pattern comes with its own sets of contingencies. The peculiar geography, terrain and natural resources make the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heir to a number of climate contingencies during both summers and winters. Some regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Malakand and Hazara divisions, by virtue of their high altitudes are exposed to weather extremes in winter spreading around 4 months from December to March. The low temperature, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, avalanches and the consequent blockade of roads and pathways resulting in inaccessibility of the areas are some of the common features. Director Disaster Risk Management PDMA, Muhammad Amin said PDMA initiated the process of introducing proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders. The process of contingency planning for major hazards shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimise the loss of life and property in the events of disasters. It is stakeholders’ inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of resources, hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseloads as a planning assumption. PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an active disaster management organisation at provincial level that deals with disaster management, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and planning.