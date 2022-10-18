Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved seven development schemes of various sec­tors with an estimated cost of Rs. 10,476.77 million. These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Plan­ning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Rehabilita­tion / Improvement of Road from Bhowana to Aminpur Road in Dis­trict Chiniot Length = 24.5 KM at the cost of Rs. 1,224.970 million, Re­habilitation of Khushab Muzaffar Garh Road KM No.70.70 to 134.80 (Dis­trict boundary Khushab to Daal Mor) District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 2,941.186 million, Re­habilitation of road from Jhang Shorkot Kabirwa­la Road Adda Doli Sha­heed to Toba Tek Singh (Majhi Sultan Road), District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 1,869.889 million, Rehabilitation / Recon­struction of Lilla Kand­wal Road length 15.50 KM (Section Lilla Dar­bar Sharif to Lilla Petorl Pump (City Portion).