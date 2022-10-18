Share:

A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) mysteriously went missing from Toronto Airport on Tuesday.

The PIA spokesperson said that Ejaz Ali Shah had reached Islamabad from Canada through PK-781, while the flight attendant was supposed to return to Islamabad on October 16, adding that disciplinary action will be taken against him by the PIA administration and he will be dismissed after the completion of inquiry.

The spokesperson added that seven PIA employees were terminated from their jobs in a span of two years, including three women air hostesses. He added that it has been made mandatory to submit the passport to the station manager on arrival in Toronto.